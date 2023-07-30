Sapphire (SAPP) Price Hits $0.0135

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 29th. One Sapphire coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0135 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Sapphire has traded 1.8% lower against the dollar. Sapphire has a total market capitalization of $18.86 million and $4,466.53 worth of Sapphire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,879.61 or 0.06408184 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001076 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.32 or 0.00045413 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00021679 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00030970 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014824 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000205 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004807 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

About Sapphire

Sapphire is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 25th, 2019. Sapphire’s total supply is 1,422,804,426 coins and its circulating supply is 1,402,171,003 coins. Sapphire’s official website is sappcoin.com. Sapphire’s official Twitter account is @sapphire_core and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Sapphire

According to CryptoCompare, “Sapphire coins (SAPP coins) will be used in the real economy as a stable means of payment and will be issued only to trustworthy partners who bring added value to the project. The goal is to have a coin that is easy to use, ensures fast payment transfers, is used and wanted.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapphire directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sapphire should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sapphire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

