Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, an increase of 33.8% from the June 30th total of 941,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sasol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th.

Get Sasol alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 783,185 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,690,000 after purchasing an additional 164,074 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 429,508 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after purchasing an additional 22,087 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 399,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 266,829 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 299,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 43,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sasol by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 249,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 49,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Sasol Trading Up 0.4 %

Sasol Company Profile

Sasol stock opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. Sasol has a twelve month low of $11.56 and a twelve month high of $22.31.

(Get Free Report)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through six segments: Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia. It offers acetate, acrylate monomer, ammonia, carbon, chlor alkali, explosive, fertilizer, glycol ether, hydrocarbon blend, inorganic, ketone, mining, polymer, and wax chemicals, as well as lacquer thinners, light alcohols, and phenolics or cresylic acids.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.