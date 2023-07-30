SBA Communications (SBAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect SBA Communications to post earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter. SBA Communications has set its FY23 guidance at $12.55-12.91 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SBA Communications to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.
SBA Communications Price Performance
NASDAQ SBAC opened at $218.88 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $214.51 and a 1 year high of $356.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.55.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.20.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.
