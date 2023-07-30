SBA Communications (SBAC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, July 31st. Analysts expect SBA Communications to post earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter. SBA Communications has set its FY23 guidance at $12.55-12.91 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.28). SBA Communications had a net margin of 13.91% and a negative return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $675.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $672.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect SBA Communications to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

SBA Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $218.88 on Friday. SBA Communications has a 1 year low of $214.51 and a 1 year high of $356.59. The company has a market capitalization of $23.71 billion, a PE ratio of 64.00 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $228.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $252.55.

Institutional Trading of SBA Communications

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 88.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 280.4% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SBA Communications by 35.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $334.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $329.00 to $308.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $290.00 to $276.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $330.00 to $306.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SBA Communications presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.20.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites in 16 markets throughout the Americas, Africa and the Philippines, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

