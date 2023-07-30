Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 6.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,268 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,245 shares during the period. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF accounts for 0.7% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $3,366,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIC Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. CIC Wealth LLC now owns 50,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after purchasing an additional 9,379 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 139.7% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 77,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,907,000 after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fagan Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHE traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.09. 1,748,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,378,931. The company has a market cap of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $21.36 and a 52-week high of $26.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.69.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Featured Stories

