Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Has $2.40 Million Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lessened its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 69,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 664 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% in the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000.

SCHF stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,819,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,844,175. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $35.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.12. The company has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

