Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 13,509 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP lowered its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,509 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $15,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

MUB stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.66. 2,022,263 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,464,577. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.87. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $101.35 and a 52 week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

