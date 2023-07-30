Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP Sells 85 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $490,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWO. McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,063,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 107,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,374,000 after buying an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 5,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

NYSEARCA IWO traded up $3.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $250.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 292,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,868. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $239.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.11. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $201.72 and a 1 year high of $255.10. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

