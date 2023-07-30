Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 557,500 shares, an increase of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 466,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 194,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Schnitzer Steel Industries in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of SCHN traded up $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.61. The stock had a trading volume of 184,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,667. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.23. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 1-year low of $25.96 and a 1-year high of $37.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.12 million, a P/E ratio of 101.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Announces Dividend

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.95 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 2.69%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s payout ratio is currently 220.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 1,691 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $46,401.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,769 shares in the company, valued at $3,643,181.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 1,691 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.44, for a total transaction of $46,401.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 132,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,643,181.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 1,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $29,169.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,773,292.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,874 shares of company stock valued at $80,046. 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 19,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 0.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 45,613 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 123.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

Featured Stories

