Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Holdings Lifted by Hill Island Financial LLC

Hill Island Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 255,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 3.6% of Hill Island Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Hill Island Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $9,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,091,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Financial Freedom LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 512.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Freedom LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 440.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $36.71. 1,819,821 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,844,175. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.70 and a 200 day moving average of $35.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.84 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

