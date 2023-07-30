Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Update

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a drop of 18.7% from the June 30th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Scorpio Gold Stock Performance
SRCRF stock remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,128. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.03. Scorpio Gold has a 52 week low of $0.02 and a 52 week high of $0.06.
Scorpio Gold Company Profile
