Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $25.81

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.81 and traded as low as $25.00. Security Federal shares last traded at $25.00, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Security Federal Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.06 and its 200 day moving average is $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.25 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.44 million during the quarter. Security Federal had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 14.26%.

Security Federal Company Profile

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services in South Carolina and Georgia. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.

