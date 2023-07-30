Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.13.

Get Sensata Technologies alerts:

Sensata Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

ST opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.97 and its 200-day moving average is $46.08. Sensata Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.64 and a 52-week high of $54.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 18.97%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 11,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $482,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 201,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,306,330.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sensata Technologies

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 9,852,952 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $397,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616,942 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 319.7% during the fourth quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,132,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $166,854,000 after acquiring an additional 3,147,593 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 80.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,577,317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $178,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,146 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 105.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,677,663 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 546.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,229,004 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,781 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

About Sensata Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sensata Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensata Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.