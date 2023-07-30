Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Sherritt International Stock Performance

SHERF stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. Sherritt International has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.48.

About Sherritt International

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt from lateritic sources primarily in Canada and Cuba. It operates through Moa Joint Venture and Fort Site, Metals Other, Oil and Gas, Power, and Technologies segments. The company produces and sells agriculture fertilizers in Western Canada; and provides additional fertilizer storage and administrative facilities in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, and Canada.

