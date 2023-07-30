Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF) Short Interest Up 20.0% in July

Sherritt International Co. (OTCMKTS:SHERF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Sherritt International Stock Performance
SHERF stock opened at $0.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.40. Sherritt International has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $0.48.
About Sherritt International
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Sherritt International
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- What Are Utility Stocks? An Overview of the Utilities Sector
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Sherritt International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherritt International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.