Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Given New $300.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $270.00 to $300.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $240.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $280.56.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 1.1 %

SHW opened at $280.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $252.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $236.91. Sherwin-Williams has a fifty-two week low of $195.24 and a fifty-two week high of $283.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 83.63%. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sherwin-Williams

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services increased its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 10,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 4,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $974,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.