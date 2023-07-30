Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $305.00 at Mizuho

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $290.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $244.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $283.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $280.56.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

NYSE:SHW opened at $280.12 on Wednesday. Sherwin-Williams has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $283.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $72.03 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $252.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.91.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.58. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 83.63% and a net margin of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams will post 9.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $0.605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 119.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 2,472 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $587,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares during the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 132,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,465,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,291 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 117,123 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after buying an additional 10,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 20,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,640,000 after buying an additional 5,881 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

