Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR) is Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s 4th Largest Position

Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its stake in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,413 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments accounts for about 2.0% of Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust’s holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $33,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FOUR. Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in Shift4 Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Shift4 Payments during the second quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 419.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shift4 Payments alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Shift4 Payments news, insider David Taylor Lauber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.33, for a total value of $663,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 212,192 shares in the company, valued at $14,074,695.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FOUR traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,719,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,842. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 45.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.06 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $65.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.69.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.93 million. Shift4 Payments had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 4.55%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research note on Friday, April 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised shares of Shift4 Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on Shift4 Payments in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shift4 Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.94.

Shift4 Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shift4 Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift4 Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.