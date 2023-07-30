Short Interest in Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Expands By 38.6%

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 742,500 shares, an increase of 38.6% from the June 30th total of 535,900 shares. Approximately 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 169,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Abeona Therapeutics Price Performance

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. Abeona Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.19 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.17.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. On average, research analysts anticipate that Abeona Therapeutics will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Abeona Therapeutics

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knott David M Jr boosted its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 6.7% during the first quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 160,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $51,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its stake in Abeona Therapeutics by 28.3% during the first quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 120,853 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 26,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abeona Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

