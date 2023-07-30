Short Interest in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) Grows By 15.9%

Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,130,000 shares, an increase of 15.9% from the June 30th total of 7,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AA. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Alcoa from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alcoa in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.82.

Institutional Trading of Alcoa

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth $1,243,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 24,497.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,960,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after buying an additional 3,944,846 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter.

Alcoa Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of AA stock opened at $34.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 2.42. Alcoa has a one year low of $31.14 and a one year high of $58.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The company’s revenue was down 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alcoa will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.90%.

Alcoa Company Profile

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

