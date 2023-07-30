Short Interest in Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO) Rises By 102.0%

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,200 shares, an increase of 102.0% from the June 30th total of 40,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 63,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Teknova in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

Alpha Teknova Stock Performance

Shares of TKNO stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $3.18. 5,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,379. The company has a market capitalization of $89.74 million, a P/E ratio of -1.77 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a current ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $3.69. Alpha Teknova has a 1 year low of $1.62 and a 1 year high of $8.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova ( NASDAQ:TKNO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 31.25% and a negative net margin of 128.92%. Equities research analysts expect that Alpha Teknova will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpha Teknova news, insider Lisa Hood sold 11,400 shares of Alpha Teknova stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $43,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,569.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 10,580 shares of company stock valued at $20,749. Corporate insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Alpha Teknova by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 61,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 31,845 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Alpha Teknova by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 81,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 2nd quarter valued at $175,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Alpha Teknova by 360.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 39,086 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the 4th quarter worth about $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

