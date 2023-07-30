Short Interest in Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF) Drops By 25.9%

Altus Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ASGTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 208,200 shares, a drop of 25.9% from the June 30th total of 280,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 189.3 days.

Altus Group Stock Performance

Shares of Altus Group stock remained flat at $32.90 during trading hours on Friday. 500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,587. Altus Group has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ASGTF. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Altus Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Altus Group from C$62.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Altus Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Altus Group from C$73.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Altus Group Company Profile

Altus Group Limited provides asset and funds intelligence solutions for commercial real estate (CRE).It operates through Analytics, Property Tax, and Appraisals and Development Advisory segments. The Analytics segment portfolio includes software, data analytics, and advisory solutions primarily for CRE asset valuations for the purpose of performance, development, and investment management; ARGUS-branded, finance active-branded debt management, and valuation management solutions; technology consulting services, such as strategic advisory for front-to-back-office strategies, processes, and technology; and software services related to education, training, and implementation.

