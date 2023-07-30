Short Interest in Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV) Decreases By 20.0%

Big 5 Sporting Goods Co. (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,960,000 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the June 30th total of 3,700,000 shares. Approximately 14.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 274,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $28,945.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,616.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total value of $28,945.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,616.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Shane O. Starr sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.17, for a total value of $26,901.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Big 5 Sporting Goods by 160.0% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 36,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 22,240 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 4.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 448,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,687,000 after buying an additional 17,744 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 27.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 148,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 32,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,570 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 943 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BGFV traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.43. The company had a trading volume of 121,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,066. The stock has a market cap of $211.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 2.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.62. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $6.88 and a 52 week high of $15.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $224.94 million during the quarter. Big 5 Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 1.76%.

BGFV has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Big 5 Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on Big 5 Sporting Goods from $11.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

