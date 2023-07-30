Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Decreases By 22.2%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Bouygues Price Performance
Shares of BOUYY stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.33. 190,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,545. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.70. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $7.38.
Bouygues Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bouygues
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.