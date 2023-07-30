Short Interest in Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY) Decreases By 22.2%

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 22.2% from the June 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Bouygues Price Performance

Shares of BOUYY stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.33. 190,287 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,545. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.70. Bouygues has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $7.38.

Get Bouygues alerts:

Bouygues Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, energy, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; builds and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics hubs, external works and amenities, reserved-lane public transport, recreational facilities, and environmental projects, as well as undertakes civil engineering, road safety, and signaling activities; produces, distributes, sells, and recycles aggregates, emulsions, asphalt mixes, ready-mix concrete, and bitumen; construction, renewal, and maintenance of rail networks; and installation and maintenance of pipes and pipelines.

Receive News & Ratings for Bouygues Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bouygues and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.