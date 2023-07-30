Short Interest in Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU) Increases By 106.5%

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited (NYSE:BEDU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 106.5% from the June 30th total of 3,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Bright Scholar Education Stock Down 1.8 %

BEDU stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.08. 20,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,890. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.11. Bright Scholar Education has a 1 year low of $1.08 and a 1 year high of $3.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maven Securities LTD raised its stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Maven Securities LTD now owns 26,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 13,396 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Bright Scholar Education by 16.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 337,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 48,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Serenity Capital Management PTE. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Scholar Education during the fourth quarter worth approximately $689,000. 1.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Bright Scholar Education

Bright Scholar Education Holdings Limited, an education service provider, operates and provides K-12 schools and complementary education services in China, Hong Kong, Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company also offers a range of complementary education services, including camps and after-school programs, as well as international education consulting services.

