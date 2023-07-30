Short Interest in Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Grows By 12.8%

Posted by on Jul 30th, 2023

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKSGet Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Butler National Stock Performance

Butler National stock remained flat at $0.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 79,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,213. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. Butler National has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.77.

About Butler National

(Get Free Report)

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Butler National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butler National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.