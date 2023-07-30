Short Interest in Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS) Grows By 12.8%

Butler National Co. (OTCMKTS:BUKS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 12.8% from the June 30th total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Butler National Stock Performance

Butler National stock remained flat at $0.80 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 79,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,213. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.71. Butler National has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.74 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.77.

About Butler National

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designs, engineers, manufactures, sells, integrates, installs, repairs, modifies, overhauls, services, and distributes a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide.

