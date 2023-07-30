Short Interest in China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF) Rises By 31.2%

China Railway Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CRWOF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 727,100 shares, a growth of 31.2% from the June 30th total of 554,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,817.8 days.
China Railway Group Price Performance
CRWOF remained flat at $0.63 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,052. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.63. China Railway Group has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $0.78.
China Railway Group Company Profile
