Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Rises By 101.2%

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, an increase of 101.2% from the June 30th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of NYSE:UTF traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 199,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,718. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $28.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.
About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
