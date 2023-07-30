Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF) Rises By 101.2%

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 139,000 shares, an increase of 101.2% from the June 30th total of 69,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 193,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:UTF traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.33. The stock had a trading volume of 199,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,718. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a 12-month low of $20.90 and a 12-month high of $28.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.50.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the first quarter worth about $338,000. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 4.1% in the first quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 44,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $501,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC now owns 192,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,769,000 after acquiring an additional 14,330 shares during the period. Finally, United Capital Management of KS Inc. lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 6.4% in the first quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 138,584 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after acquiring an additional 8,304 shares during the period.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

