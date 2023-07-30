Short Interest in Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF) Rises By 103.3%

Emera Incorporated (OTCMKTS:EMRAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,243,500 shares, an increase of 103.3% from the June 30th total of 1,595,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,158.4 days.

Emera Trading Down 0.1 %

EMRAF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.23. 1,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,790. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.16. Emera has a 12-month low of $35.24 and a 12-month high of $50.74.

Get Emera alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EMRAF. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Emera to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Emera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Emera from C$60.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Emera from C$53.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

About Emera

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.