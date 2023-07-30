Short Interest in Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB) Grows By 62.5%

Enochian Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ENOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the June 30th total of 886,200 shares. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 239,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enochian Biosciences

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENOB. State Street Corp raised its stake in Enochian Biosciences by 507.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 316,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 264,382 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Enochian Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,744,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Enochian Biosciences by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,231,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 154,743 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Enochian Biosciences by 464.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 152,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 125,100 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Enochian Biosciences by 191.1% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 111,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 73,000 shares during the period. 7.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enochian Biosciences Price Performance

NASDAQ ENOB opened at $0.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.95. Enochian Biosciences has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $2.99.

Enochian Biosciences Company Profile

Enochian Biosciences ( NASDAQ:ENOB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter.

Enochian Biosciences, Inc, a pre-clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of pharmaceutical and biological products for the human treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and cancer. The company's product pipeline includes ENOB-HV-01 for autologous HIV curative treatment; ENOB-HV-12, a therapeutic HIV vaccine; and ENOB-HB-01, a gene therapy curative treatment for HBV.

