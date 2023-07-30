Short Interest in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC) Grows By 60.0%

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:FWAC – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the June 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 2,186.6% in the fourth quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 2,286,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,186,600 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC lifted its position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 168.1% during the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,076,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,180,000 after buying an additional 1,302,052 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 250.7% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,402,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,084,000 after buying an additional 1,002,800 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III during the third quarter valued at approximately $11,316,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III by 0.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 738,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,188,000 after buying an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III alerts:

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ FWAC opened at $11.75 on Friday. Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $12.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.48.

About Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III

Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire business in the real estate industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Wall Acquisition Corp. III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.