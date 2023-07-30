Short Interest in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Declines By 24.9%

First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a drop of 24.9% from the June 30th total of 2,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 545,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

First American Financial Stock Up 0.6 %

First American Financial stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,619. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.18. First American Financial has a fifty-two week low of $43.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.66. The company has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.25.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. First American Financial had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

First American Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.04%.

Several research firms have recently commented on FAF. Barclays lowered their price target on First American Financial from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First American Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on First American Financial from $67.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First American Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

Institutional Trading of First American Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 76.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 745 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 161.3% during the fourth quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

Further Reading

