Short Interest in Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Expands By 90.5%

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,300 shares, an increase of 90.5% from the June 30th total of 24,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Fortescue Metals Group Stock Down 4.8 %

Fortescue Metals Group stock traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.19. 22,094 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,708. Fortescue Metals Group has a 52-week low of $18.64 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.88 and its 200 day moving average is $29.21.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FSUGY has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Fortescue Metals Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th.

About Fortescue Metals Group

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail, Kings Valley, and Queens Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.