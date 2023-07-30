Short Interest in Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Grows By 24.7%

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 842,300 shares, an increase of 24.7% from the June 30th total of 675,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Gentera Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CMPRF remained flat at $1.20 during trading hours on Friday. 66,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,386. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.09. Gentera has a 1-year low of $0.84 and a 1-year high of $1.20.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of Gentera from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th.

Gentera Company Profile

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico and Peru. The company offers individual and group credit, savings, insurance, and transactional channels services to entrepreneurs and microentrepreneurs. It also provides insurance agent services; and personal loans; as well as operates as a bank commission agent administrator that offers financial operations, payment of services, and cellphone top-ups services.

