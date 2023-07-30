Short Interest in InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF) Increases By 55.1%

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:IIPZF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,100 shares, a growth of 55.1% from the June 30th total of 43,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 85.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IIPZF has been the topic of a number of research reports. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$14.75 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

IIPZF traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.89. 50 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average is $10.02. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $10.97.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

InterRent REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent's strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies, sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement an efficient portfolio management structure, and offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

