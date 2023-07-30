Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP) Rises By 76.1%

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 165,900 shares, an increase of 76.1% from the June 30th total of 94,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSMP. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF by 1,035.8% during the first quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 5,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 5,324 shares during the period.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

BSMP stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.34. 18,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,272. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.42. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.72 and a 1-year high of $25.18.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 25th were paid a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 24th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%.

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2025. BSMP was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.