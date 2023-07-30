Short Interest in Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU) Increases By 100.0%

Investview, Inc. (OTCMKTS:INVU – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 579,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Investview Price Performance
Investview stock remained flat at $0.03 during midday trading on Friday. 888,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 562,215. Investview has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.
About Investview
