Short Interest in Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLTW) Expands By 21.6%

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLTW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a growth of 21.6% from the June 30th total of 62,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Katapult Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KPLTW remained flat at $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday. 1,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,011. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. Katapult has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.30.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Katapult Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Katapult and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.