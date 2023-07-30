Short Interest in Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Increases By 20.8%

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,500 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 358,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Nippon Electric Glass Price Performance

Shares of NPEGF remained flat at $18.54 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53. Nippon Electric Glass has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $19.45.

Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile

Nippon Electric Glass Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells specialty glass products and glassmaking machinery in Japan, China, South Korea, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers glasses substrates for FPD; glasses for chemical strengthening; glass fibers; thin film coatings; and glasses for optical devices and electronic devices.

