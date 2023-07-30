Short Interest in Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF) Increases By 20.8%

Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NPEGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 432,500 shares, a growth of 20.8% from the June 30th total of 358,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Nippon Electric Glass Price Performance
Shares of NPEGF remained flat at $18.54 during trading hours on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.53. Nippon Electric Glass has a one year low of $16.84 and a one year high of $19.45.
Nippon Electric Glass Company Profile
