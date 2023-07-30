Short Interest in Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF) Drops By 18.3%

Pennon Group Plc (OTCMKTS:PEGRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 266,600 shares, a decrease of 18.3% from the June 30th total of 326,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,666.0 days.

Pennon Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS PEGRF remained flat at $9.25 during trading hours on Friday. Pennon Group has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $12.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PEGRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 930 ($11.92) to GBX 850 ($10.90) in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Pennon Group from GBX 840 ($10.77) to GBX 780 ($10.00) in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pennon Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded Pennon Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th.

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

