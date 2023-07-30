Short Interest in Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Increases By 100.0%

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the June 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Pigeon Stock Performance

Shares of PGENY stock remained flat at $3.44 during midday trading on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of -0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.57 and a 200 day moving average of $3.74. Pigeon has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $4.31.

Get Pigeon alerts:

Pigeon (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $178.56 million during the quarter. Pigeon had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 10.29%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pigeon will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pigeon

Pigeon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, sale, import, and export of baby and child-care products, maternity items, women's care products, home healthcare products, and nursing care products in Japan and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pigeon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pigeon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.