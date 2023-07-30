Short Interest in Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF) Decreases By 22.9%

Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PMREF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 140,200 shares, a drop of 22.9% from the June 30th total of 181,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 93.5 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PMREF shares. Raymond James started coverage on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded down C$0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching C$9.86. 302 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 719. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$10.27. Primaris Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of C$8.84 and a twelve month high of C$11.68.

Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls comprises real estate properties. The assets are located in Canada. Primaris properties including all of H&R REIT's enclosed malls(TSX:PMZ.UN) operates independently of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust as of December 31, 2021.

