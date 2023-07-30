Short Interest in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Expands By 19.5%

Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,130,000 shares, an increase of 19.5% from the June 30th total of 5,130,000 shares. Approximately 12.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 684,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Sage Therapeutics Trading Down 2.3 %

NASDAQ:SAGE traded down $0.84 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.96. 1,939,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 924,077. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.12. Sage Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.13 and a twelve month high of $59.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.40 and a 200 day moving average of $46.47.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.04. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,932.09% and a negative return on equity of 42.32%. The business had revenue of $3.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.07) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Sage Therapeutics will post -8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Sage Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Elizabeth Barrett purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $50.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Sage Therapeutics by 257.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $152,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SAGE shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sage Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

Sage Therapeutics Company Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes brain health medicines. Its product candidates include ZULRESSO, a CIV injection for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD) in adults; zuranolone, a neuroactive steroid, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD and major depressive disorders, as well as is in Phase II clinical trials for treatment resistant depression, generalized anxiety disorders, and bipolar depression; and SAGE-324, a compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epilepsy and Parkinson's diseases.

