Short Interest in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW) Decreases By 20.9%

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SMXWW remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,629. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03. SMX has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.13.

Get SMX (Security Matters) Public alerts:

SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company engages in the development and commercialization of track and trace technologies for various industries in Australia. It owns and commercializes technology to mark various objects, such as solid, liquid, or gas allowing identification, circularity, proof of authenticity, tracking supply chain movements, and quality assurance.

Receive News & Ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMX (Security Matters) Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.