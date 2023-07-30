Short Interest in SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW) Decreases By 20.9%

SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited (NASDAQ:SMXWW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the June 30th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
SMX (Security Matters) Public Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:SMXWW remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 8,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,629. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.03. SMX has a 52 week low of $0.01 and a 52 week high of $0.13.
SMX (Security Matters) Public Company Profile
