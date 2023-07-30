Short Interest in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) Decreases By 19.0%

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,140,000 shares, a drop of 19.0% from the June 30th total of 28,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,280,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starwood Property Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 54.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,655,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $524,608,000 after buying an additional 10,468,050 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,349,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $498,314,000 after buying an additional 474,537 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,584,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $155,952,000 after buying an additional 3,902,840 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,404,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,592,000 after buying an additional 254,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Starwood Property Trust by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,703,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,514,000 after buying an additional 1,338,795 shares during the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on STWD shares. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $22.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $18.50 to $21.50 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.42.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 2.7 %

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of Starwood Property Trust stock traded up $0.54 on Friday, reaching $20.82. 2,919,740 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,699,949. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.59. Starwood Property Trust has a 52 week low of $16.06 and a 52 week high of $24.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 102.13%.

About Starwood Property Trust

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

