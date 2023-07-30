Short Interest in Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG) Declines By 20.5%

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,100 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 123,400 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Stran & Company, Inc. Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWAG traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.33. 7,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,751. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a current ratio of 4.94. Stran & Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.56.

Stran & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Stran & Company, Inc. had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 2.37%. The business had revenue of $15.78 million for the quarter.

Several analysts have weighed in on SWAG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stran & Company, Inc. from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,154,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after purchasing an additional 110,442 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $3,719,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stran & Company, Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. 4.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stran & Company, Inc provides outsourced marketing solutions. The company offers clients custom sourcing services; and e-commerce solutions for promoting branded merchandise and other promotional products, managing promotional loyalty and incentives, print collateral and event assets, order and inventory management, designing and hosting online retail popup shops, fixed public retail online stores, and online business-to-business service offerings.

