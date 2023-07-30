Short Interest in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) Declines By 21.1%

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 658,300 shares, a decline of 21.1% from the June 30th total of 834,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 208,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SPH. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 104,015.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 66,827,339 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,014,439,000 after buying an additional 66,763,153 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Suburban Propane Partners during the fourth quarter worth $20,323,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in Suburban Propane Partners by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 805,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $12,223,000 after purchasing an additional 402,600 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 6.2% in the first quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 770,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 70.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 591,483 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,026,000 after purchasing an additional 244,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Suburban Propane Partners Stock Performance

Shares of SPH traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.01. The company had a trading volume of 320,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,481. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.14 million, a P/E ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 0.64. Suburban Propane Partners has a 52-week low of $14.44 and a 52-week high of $17.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03.

Suburban Propane Partners Dividend Announcement

Suburban Propane Partners ( NYSE:SPH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $526.50 million for the quarter. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 6.37%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be issued a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. Suburban Propane Partners’s payout ratio is 90.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SPH. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Suburban Propane Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Suburban Propane Partners from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, renewable propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates through four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane for space heating, water heating, cooking, and clothes drying in the residential and commercial markets; for use as a motor fuel in internal combustion engines to power over-the-road vehicles, forklifts, and stationary engines, as well as to fire furnaces as a cutting gas to the industrial customers; and for tobacco curing, crop drying, poultry brooding, and weed control in the agricultural markets.

