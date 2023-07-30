Short Interest in Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Declines By 35.5%

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the June 30th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Price Performance

Shares of SUHJY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 75,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $14.63.

Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited develops and invests in properties for sale and rent in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It develops and sells properties, including residential estates, offices, shopping malls, industrial buildings, and hotels and serviced suites. The company's land bank comprises 57.1 million square feet of gross floor area in Hong Kong; and 70.6 million square feet of gross floor area in Mainland China.

