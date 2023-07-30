Short Interest in Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY) Declines By 35.5%

Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited (OTCMKTS:SUHJY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,700 shares, a decline of 35.5% from the June 30th total of 84,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 294,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Price Performance
Shares of SUHJY stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.67. The stock had a trading volume of 75,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 101,244. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.42. Sun Hung Kai Properties has a 52-week low of $10.17 and a 52-week high of $14.63.
Sun Hung Kai Properties Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Sun Hung Kai Properties
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Hung Kai Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.