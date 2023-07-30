Short Interest in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN) Declines By 20.5%

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 667,300 shares, a decline of 20.5% from the June 30th total of 839,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 238,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TOWN. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 186,783 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 44,905 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 285.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TowneBank by 11.1% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 144,021 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in TowneBank by 38.8% during the first quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,204 shares of the bank’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in TowneBank by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $936,000 after purchasing an additional 10,026 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TOWN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on TowneBank from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on TowneBank from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of TowneBank in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on TowneBank from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on TowneBank in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

TowneBank Stock Performance

Shares of TowneBank stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.25. The company had a trading volume of 367,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,528. TowneBank has a one year low of $21.22 and a one year high of $33.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.94.

TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $242.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.38 million. TowneBank had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 20.61%. On average, analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TowneBank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This is a positive change from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. TowneBank’s dividend payout ratio is 41.49%.

TowneBank Company Profile

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

