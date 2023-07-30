Short Interest in Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL) Expands By 66.7%

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No (NASDAQ:TRINL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TRINL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,099. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12. Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No has a twelve month low of $24.46 and a twelve month high of $26.00.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st.

Trinity Capital Inc. – 7.00% No Company Profile

high-growth venture capital-backed companies turn to trinity capital investment (trinity) as a preferred option for venture loans and equipment leases to fuel their growth and extend their runway. since 2008, trinity has worked closely with leading venture capital firms and their respective portfolio companies to offer valuable support, enhanced flexibility and competitive venture debt financing solutions to customers with distinctive needs.

