Short Interest in U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Declines By 22.4%

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,100 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 488,600 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of U Power stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $6.26. 246,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,726. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.29. U Power has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $75.00.

U Power Limited develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles and battery swapping stations in the People's Republic of China. It also offers battery swapping and sourcing services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

