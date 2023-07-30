Short Interest in U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR) Declines By 22.4%

U Power Limited (NASDAQ:UCAR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 379,100 shares, a drop of 22.4% from the June 30th total of 488,600 shares. Approximately 5.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 5,380,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
U Power Stock Performance
Shares of U Power stock traded up $0.24 on Friday, hitting $6.26. 246,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,726. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.29. U Power has a 52 week low of $2.98 and a 52 week high of $75.00.
About U Power
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than U Power
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/24 – 7/28
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Can SAIA Continue its Stratospheric Rally?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Why Markets Are Loving Exxon Mobil, Despite The Earnings Dip
Receive News & Ratings for U Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.