Short Interest in Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK) Declines By 24.5%

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,500 shares, a decrease of 24.5% from the June 30th total of 370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.7 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Urban One

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EA Series Trust purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the 2nd quarter valued at about $619,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Urban One by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,053,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,479,000 after acquiring an additional 90,655 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Urban One in the 1st quarter valued at about $394,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Urban One by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 183,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 75,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Urban One by 186.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 74,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Trading Down 1.6 %

UONEK traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.70. 16,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,701. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.43. Urban One has a 1-year low of $3.36 and a 1-year high of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The company has a market cap of $278.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.95.

Urban One Company Profile

Urban One ( NASDAQ:UONEK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $132.57 million for the quarter.

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

